Those involved in running events at the Paradise Valley Speedway affectionately call themselves a "big little club", known for punching above their weight and delivering well-run, high-speed events. The club's efforts were recognised at the New Zealand Speedway Awards last month as they took home the Supreme Award for Best Private or Professionally Promoted Track, Best Event for the TWS World 240s and secretary Sonja Hickey won the Jake Pulman Award of Excellence for all her work behind the scenes. Sports reporter David Beck spoke to Hickey about what the awards meant to the club and how they plan to

