Aucklanders will not be able to compete in the 2020 Rotorua Marathon, following today's Government Covid-19 announcements.

This afternoon Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed New Zealand regions, apart from Auckland, were due to be at alert level 1 by 11.59pm on September 21.

This means the Rotorua Marathon can go ahead on September 26, Athletics New Zealand has confirmed.

Rotorua Marathon runners in 2018. Photo / File

However, Ardern also said Auckland was due to remain at alert level 2.5 until at least September 23 and that further restrictions on gathering sizes would likely still apply following that.

Rotorua Marathon organisers then put a statement on social media tonight, saying "unfortunately participants residing in the Auckland region will not be able to take part in the 2020 Rotorua Marathon".

"We are extremely disappointed that this is the case but the safety and wellbeing of all participants remains our priority."

Decision on Rotorua Marathon to be made on 14 September. Following the latest government announcement, Athletics New... Posted by Rotorua Marathon on Friday, 4 September 2020

All Auckland-based entrants could receive either a 50 per cent refund of their entry fee or a free transfer to the 2021 Rotorua Marathon, scheduled to be held on May 1, the statement said.



"Each Auckland-based entrant will be contacted directly to confirm these details."

About 3500 people took part in the Rotorua Marathon last year.