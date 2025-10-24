This chance would increase if this person was not fully immunised against measles, he said.

Puli’uvea said one infected person with Covid-19 could infect three to four people. For measles, one infected person could infect up to 18 other people.

The measles virus could remain airborne for up to two hours, “so people congregating in several places will be a perfect breeding ground for the virus”, he said.

The importance of the MMR vaccination

The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination is part of Health NZ’s national immunisation schedule given to children before they turn 2.

The latest Health NZ data on its website showed 75.9% of 2-year-olds in the Bay of Plenty region had completed all of their age-appropriate immunisations for the three-month period ending June 30 this year.

In the Lakes region, it was 72.8%.

For Māori children in the Bay of Plenty, it was 63.3%, and in the Lakes, it was 64.6%.

AUT immunology lecturer, biomedicine and medical diagnostics Dr Chris Puli’uvea. Photo / Supplied

“We should be concerned with this low level of vaccination rates,” Puli’uvea said.

He said a 95% fully vaccinated rate was needed to ensure those who could not get vaccinated (children under 12 months) and immunocompromised people were protected.

Puli’uvea said vaccination strategies used during the Covid-19 pandemic should be revisited to “boost” rates to reach 95%.

“Our communities know what works best for them, we should call on them again to drive these numbers up.

“We don’t want our children suffering from the long-term effects of a measles infection.”

Korowai Aroha Health Centre chief executive Hariata Vercoe. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua’s Korowai Aroha Health Centre chief executive Hariata Vercoe said it “strongly” advocated for parents of children who were not immunised to do so.

Appointments and walk-ins were available at the centre, which was open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5pm, she said.

On the Lakes immunisation data, Vercoe said a “rebuild” of trust was needed.

When the Covid-19 vaccination mandates were introduced, “people lost a lot of trust” in immunisations, she said.

“For us, it’s about being in contact ... and making sure there’s information available.”

Health NZ says more cases ‘likely’

Health NZ said four of the six cases were linked to a 2pm to 5.30pm Bluebridge Ferry sailing from Picton to Wellington on October 3, where an infectious measles case was on board.

National Public Health Service public health medicine specialist Dr Sharon Sime said it was “likely” there were more cases in the community yet to be reported.

Sime advised people to remain vigilant for measles symptoms, stay home if unwell and avoid travel and seek healthcare advice.

People considered close contacts were asked to quarantine to help contain any potential spread until their immunity status was confirmed. Once someone was confirmed immune, they could be released, she said.

Sime said the best protection was to ensure people were up to date with two doses of the MMR vaccine after 12 months of age.

The MMR vaccine was free in New Zealand for anyone aged under 18, and for people over 18 who are eligible for free healthcare.

Measles locations of interest were on the Health NZ website. People could also check their immunity status on the website or call the vaccination helpline on 0800 28 29 26.

Anyone suspecting they have measles was asked to phone ahead before visiting their doctor or health provider so they could take precautions to prevent measles spreading.

Call Healthline for free anytime on 0800 611 116 for information and advice.

Measles symptoms:

The illness begins with high fever (over 38C), cough, runny nose and sore, red eyes (conjunctivitis)

A rash begins on the face and gradually spreads down the body to the arms and legs. The rash lasts for up to one week.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and the Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.