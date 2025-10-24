Health NZ data shows 75.9% of 2-year-olds in the Bay of Plenty region and 72.8% in the Lakes region had completed all of their age-appropriate immunisations for the three-month period ending June 30 this year. Photo / Bruce Mercer
Low measles vaccination rates in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes should be a concern after six confirmed cases in the country, an immunology lecturer says.
Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora is responding to an “escalating national measles outbreak” after cases were confirmed in Northland (one), Auckland (two), Manawatū(two) and Nelson (one), a statement from the agency on Thursday said.
These are in addition to the 10 cases reported earlier this month in Northland and the one case in the Queenstown-Lakes district, Health NZ said.
Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious and potentially long-term health problems, Health NZ said.
AUT immunology lecturer, biomedicine and medical diagnostics Dr Chris Puli’uvea told NZME there was a “decent chance” measles would reach the Bay of Plenty if someone from the Bay who was in or around the locations of interest of the confirmed cases had since returned home.
The measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination is part of Health NZ’s national immunisation schedule given to children before they turn 2.
The latest Health NZ data on its website showed 75.9% of 2-year-olds in the Bay of Plenty region had completed all of their age-appropriate immunisations for the three-month period ending June 30 this year.
In the Lakes region, it was 72.8%.
For Māori children in the Bay of Plenty, it was 63.3%, and in the Lakes, it was 64.6%.
“We should be concerned with this low level of vaccination rates,” Puli’uvea said.
He said a 95% fully vaccinated rate was needed to ensure those who could not get vaccinated (children under 12 months) and immunocompromised people were protected.
Puli’uvea said vaccination strategies used during the Covid-19 pandemic should be revisited to “boost” rates to reach 95%.
“Our communities know what works best for them, we should call on them again to drive these numbers up.
“We don’t want our children suffering from the long-term effects of a measles infection.”
Rotorua’s Korowai Aroha Health Centre chief executive Hariata Vercoe said it “strongly” advocated for parents of children who were not immunised to do so.
Sime advised people to remain vigilant for measles symptoms, stay home if unwell and avoid travel and seek healthcare advice.
People considered close contacts were asked to quarantine to help contain any potential spread until their immunity status was confirmed. Once someone was confirmed immune, they could be released, she said.
Sime said the best protection was to ensure people were up to date with two doses of the MMR vaccine after 12 months of age.
The MMR vaccine was free in New Zealand for anyone aged under 18, and for people over 18 who are eligible for free healthcare.
Measles locations of interest were on the Health NZ website. People could also check their immunity status on the website or call the vaccination helpline on 0800 28 29 26.
Anyone suspecting they have measles was asked to phone ahead before visiting their doctor or health provider so they could take precautions to prevent measles spreading.