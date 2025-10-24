Advertisement
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Measles outbreak: Low vaccination rates in Bay of Plenty, Lakes a concern

Megan Wilson
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Health NZ data shows 75.9% of 2-year-olds in the Bay of Plenty region and 72.8% in the Lakes region had completed all of their age-appropriate immunisations for the three-month period ending June 30 this year. Photo / Bruce Mercer

Low measles vaccination rates in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes should be a concern after six confirmed cases in the country, an immunology lecturer says.

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora is responding to an “escalating national measles outbreak” after cases were confirmed in Northland (one), Auckland (two), Manawatū

