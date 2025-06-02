“I reached a point where I thought I could do something more intentional for Māori, because it has always been a part of my life and who I am.”
She realised that health was a “huge” and “complex beast”.
Vercoe established many successful health and social service programmes, including Tāne Takitu Ake for Māori men, respiratory and diabetes services, Hāpū Mama and community Māori nursing services.
She is the marae representative for Te Rōpū o Te Ora – Women’s Health League, and has been part of a joint research team focused on reducing inequalities in injury-related health and wellbeing outcomes for ageing Māori and their whānau.
“I think we will continue to change the way the landscape of health is at the moment, and influence the way it can be in the future,” Vercoe said.
She told the Rotorua Daily Post the Covid vaccination rollout at Korowai Aroha Health Centre was “definitely a defining moment”.
“It threw us all into the unknown.
“It was about ensuring that when it came to making sure our people got the care that we thought they needed during the time, it was delivered in a way that would resonate with them.”
She said this was one of those areas that Māori couldn’t see themselves being a part of.
“Whilst we were there, standing on the front line, being a part of the vaccination rollout, we had a lot of convincing and discussion, and clearing away all the barriers that were there.”