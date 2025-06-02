Vercoe (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Kea/Ngāti Tuara, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Manawa, Ngāti Makino, Te Rarawa) has provided leadership and service in healthcare and her community, in both professional and voluntary roles, for more than 40 years.

She has been chief executive for Korowai Aroha Health Centre in Rotorua since 2012, and led the centre’s Covid-19 response and vaccination hub.

When asked what inspired her to enter the health sector, Vercoe said it was “pretty much by accident”.

She worked in conservation for 20 years before moving into health.

“I hadn’t thought about going into health at all.

Hariata Vercoe has been made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori, health, and the community. Photo / Supplied

“I reached a point where I thought I could do something more intentional for Māori, because it has always been a part of my life and who I am.”

She realised that health was a “huge” and “complex beast”.

Vercoe established many successful health and social service programmes, including Tāne Takitu Ake for Māori men, respiratory and diabetes services, Hāpū Mama and community Māori nursing services.

She is the marae representative for Te Rōpū o Te Ora – Women’s Health League, and has been part of a joint research team focused on reducing inequalities in injury-related health and wellbeing outcomes for ageing Māori and their whānau.

“I think we will continue to change the way the landscape of health is at the moment, and influence the way it can be in the future,” Vercoe said.

She told the Rotorua Daily Post the Covid vaccination rollout at Korowai Aroha Health Centre was “definitely a defining moment”.

“It threw us all into the unknown.

“It was about ensuring that when it came to making sure our people got the care that we thought they needed during the time, it was delivered in a way that would resonate with them.”

She said this was one of those areas that Māori couldn’t see themselves being a part of.

Korowai Aroha Health Centre team. Photo / Supplied

“Whilst we were there, standing on the front line, being a part of the vaccination rollout, we had a lot of convincing and discussion, and clearing away all the barriers that were there.”

Vercoe recognised the King’s Birthday honour as a part of the team of people she had been around who assisted her.

“I’m talking about the whānau and work colleagues who have been instrumental in my life.

“It amazes me that I am a recipient of this honour when the people who I work alongside deserve this so much more.”

Vercoe had served as a trustee of the Rotorua Community Hospice Board since November 2020 and board member of the Nursing Council of New Zealand since 2020.

“I think for me, it’s probably the life I was led into, and I haven’t deviated very much from how I was brought up,” she said.

“We’ve had a lifetime of making sure people are looked after and supported, so I think that has rubbed off on me to care for people and make sure that people are cared for.”

Kaitlyn Morrell is a multimedia journalist for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has lived in the region for several years and studied journalism at Massey University.