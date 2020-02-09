Rotorua runner Michael Voss has proven he can excel at many distances. On Saturday he took on his biggest challenge yet, the Tarawera Ultramarathon 50km.

READ MORE:
Reporoa runner Michael Voss growing in confidence and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tarawera Ultramarathon 50km Results