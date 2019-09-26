Twenty flags line the driveway of a Kaharoa man's property as a show of support for the teams in this year's Rugby World Cup.

Guy Hartley, the father of former England rugby captain Dylan Hartley, said the tradition started when his son came home to play in the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

He said he thought it was a good idea to celebrate the cup and also a bit of a "fun thing to do".

Many of his neighbours would hoist up the flags of the country they were supporting, so Hartley thought why not get them all up.

Hartley with his grandchildren Ari, 10 (centre) and Harlestone, 7. Photo / Supplied

He said he had comments from a number of them who enjoyed seeing the flags flying high every day.

Hartley was happy to put in the labour of erecting the flag poles and sourcing twenty flags as he knew he would continue doing it for world cups to come.

However, he had enlisted the help of his young grandchildren to put in the hard yakka, as well as learn a thing or two about flag etiquette.

Hartley and Harlestone, 7, hooking up the Japanese flag. Photo / Supplied

He said many children nowadays were not taught about what way flags should fly and what country each flag belonged too, so it was good for them to see them all and learn.

Sixteen flags would be taken down when it came to the semi-finals, with Hartley saying it did not matter what ones were left as long as one of them was the New Zealand flag.