FOOTBALL

Waiariki women are the 2020 WaiBop W-League champions.

Yesterday's 2-0 away win at Melville was enough to secure the title. Brea Venimore and Kayleigh Rowe scored in the 18th and 64th minutes respectively to seal the victory.

This year, Rotorua United and Ngongotahā AFC combined to better cater for football in the area.

The last time Rotorua United entered the women's league (then the Women's Premier) in 2016, they won the title. So, when the senior collaboration Waiariki was formed for 2020 and Rotorua United took guardianship of the women's teams, the club always expected to be competitive.

However, it was a bit of an unknown after a three-year hiatus so the league win in the first year back has been the icing on the cake while re-establishing women's football in Rotorua.

Waiariki's second women's team will look to secure third place in Bay 1 in their last game this Sunday after a much-changed lineup secured a 3-0 win at Plains Rangers yesterday.

They were off to a flying start in that match, Chloe Vedder scoring after just 10 seconds, soon followed by Anna Armstrong and Anna Paul making it 3-0 at the break.

Waiariki has also established an under-13 girls teams in addition to the senior women's return and is working with Catherine Donovan (Eastlake JSC) to establish a full girls and women's pathway from first kicks through to senior women's.

Meanwhile, Waiariki's premier men lost 2-3 to Waikato Unicol in the WaiBop Premiership. Their Bay 1 team lost 3-4 to Kawerau Sports and in Bay 2 Waiariki lost 0-3 to Taupō.

- Football content supplied



RUGBY LEAGUE

Taupō Phoenix are back-to-back winners of the Bay of Plenty Premier Rugby League competition.

Taupō barely made the final this year, beating Reporoa 28-24 in a golden point thriller in the semifinals the week before.

Their opponent on Saturday was Pikiao which also went to golden point in the semifinals, beating Mangakino 21-20.

In the final on Saturday, Taupō Phoenix proved their class, cruising to a 46-20 victory to ensure they hold on to the trophy for another year.

RUGBY

While defending champions Central Bay of Plenty had the bye in the first round of the Stan Meads Cup, it was a chance to measure up their opposition.

The Tokoroa Showgrounds hosted the Section One match-up between hosts South Waikato and Hamilton. After leading 26-7 at the break, Hamilton cut loose in the second spell to post 43 unanswered points and take out the encounter 69-7.

The other Stan Meads Cup opener saw Piako at home at Campbell Park in Morrinsville against near-neighbours Cambridge, who were making their second-season entrance in the decade long regional competition.

In a battle which see-sawed throughout, Piako won 29-15 to take a big step towards a semifinal berth in three weeks' time.

This weekend, Central Bay of Plenty begin their campaign against Te Awamutu.

RESULTS

NETBALL

Rotorua Senior Netball

Prem 1:

Ngongotahā Recruits 45- 28 Whaka Red

Ngongotahā Thunder 51-37 Kahukura Red

Prem 2:

Pikiao Warriors 42- 32 Kahukura White

JPC Snr A 29- 26 Waikite Prems

Prem 3:

Whaka Black 52-32 Reporoa Rangers

Ngongotahā Whetu 36-24 Marist Rebels

Senior A:

Kahukura Blue 31-29 Rotoiti

Marist Storm 36-22 Ngongotahā Jacks

A Grade:

Waikite Flamez 23-21 Manawatahi

Pikiao Raiders 42-30 Tuhoe

A Reserve:

Kahukura Whero 38-16 Eastside Gurls

Ngongotahā Storm 48-25 Ngongotahā Vixens

Senior B:

Eastern Pirates v Tuis - Eastern Pirates won by default

Ngongotahā Mareikura 39-26 Ngongotahā Leag Chiefs

B Grade:

Ngongotahā Hapori 35-20 Marist Misfits

Vegas Lady Bugs 44-41 Kahukura Ma

B Reserve:

Kahukura Kahurangi 44-8 Marist Infernos

Ngongotahā Trojans v Minginui Te Whaiti - Ngongotahā Trojans

RUGBY LEAGUE

Bay of Plenty Rugby League

Premier Men's Grand Final:

Taupō Phoenix 46-20 Pikiao Warriors

FOOTBALL (Bay of Plenty teams only)

WaiBop Premiership:

Flying Mullet Pāpamoa 3-1 Bulk Lines Otorohanga

Ōtūmoetai 0-5 Ngaruawahia Utd

Waikato Unicol 3-2 Waiariki

WaiBop Championship:

Whakatāne Town 3-3 Flying Mullet Pāpāmoa

Ōtūmoetai 1-1 Taupō

Roundwood Tokoroa 1-2 Claudelands Rovers

WaiBop W-League:

Tauranga City 2-2 Whakatāne Town

Melville 0-2 Waiariki

Ōtūmoetai - Bye

Tilemax Pāpāmoa 11-0 Hamilton Wanderers

Bay 1:

Ōtūmoetai Legends 3-2 Whakatāne Town

Tauranga City 1-3 Katikati

Waiariki 3-4 Kawerau Sports

Bay 2:

Waiariki 0-3 Taupō Lakers

Tauranga Old Blues 3-2 Pāpāmoa Old Boys

Pāpāmoa DouBros 0-4 Ōtūmoetai

Plains Rangers 0-3 Tauranga City

Bay 1 Women:

Plains Rangers 0-3 Waiariki

Kawerau Sports 4-0 Blue Rovers Vintage

Tauranga City - Bye