Rotorua will host the Age Group Road National Championships in 2021, Cycling New Zealand announced today.

The event, to be held from April 16 to 18, 2021, attracts about 1000 competitors, supporters and officials.

It incorporates the best age-group riders from under-15 to senior and the leading masters riders from 35 to over 75 years - including a number of world champions and former leading professional riders.

Rotorua, one of the country's leading destinations for tourism as well as world-renowned mountain bike trails, is looking forward to hosting the event.

"It is exciting that Cycling New Zealand will be bringing the age group road nationals to Rotorua," Rotorua Mayor Steve Chadwick said.

"Rotorua has a long association with Cycling New Zealand around mountain biking and this is a great opportunity to showcase our destination for road cycling."

The event will be hosted by local club Cycling Rotorua who are eager at the prospect of staging the event which they hope will lead to more locals riding bikes and joining their ranks.

"Cycling Rotorua wants to raise its profile in Rotorua to increase membership, and we are enthusiastic to show off Rotorua as a wonderful place for road riding for both residents and visitors," Cycling Rotorua president Russell George said.

"We hope that a successful event will attract riders back and help build participation in our annual Tour of the Valleys event."

Cycling New Zealand events manager Charlotte Pearson said Rotorua was one of the most central locations to the major population base, and had good air links to the South Island.

"As an international tourism centre it has excellent infrastructure in terms of accommodation, food and entertainment amenities that are an important part of the overall enjoyment for this championship in particular.

"The club have proposed courses in and around the Waikite Valley, which we believe offer some excellent areas for road cycling as well to ensure it is an enjoyable and safe event."

Courses will be finalised with Cycling New Zealand in the coming weeks. Further details will be available and entries are expected to open early in 2021.