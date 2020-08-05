Rotorua's CrossFit Te Arawa have hosted another successful mixed pairs competition.

At the weekend 66 mixed gender pairs, 132 athletes, competed across four divisions; beginner, scaled, Rx and Masters 40+.

Local Rotorua gyms had athletes scattered throughout the podium positions.

From Flex Fitness, team Dane/Shelly took first place in the scaled division and Grant/Steph were second. Crossfit Ruark's Desma and Daymon were second in RX (the competition's highest division).

Crossfit Te Arawa owners Willy and Carol Taite said they "really appreciate the local gym support".

"It's great to see them really perform well, but the biggest thanks, outside the gratitude we have for the competitors and their supporters, must go out to our volunteers.

"They were exemplary again this year, many went over and above, putting in countless hours before, during and well after the competition.

"They are the true backbone and champions of our Crossfit Te Arawa."

Action from Crossfit Te Arawa's mixed pairs competition at the weekend. Photo / Supplied

The workouts included a combination of cardio, weightlifting, plyometrics and gymnastic movements. Taite said the weather played ball and allowed them to hold some of the workouts outdoors.

"Overall it was a very successful event, enjoyed by many. Most importantly, [it was] held in good sportsmanship and spirit which upholds the mana of what the crew at CrossFit Te Arawa have strived to achieve.

"We believe you can be competitive, but remain humble."

Two-time CrossFit Games Masters podium finisher Garry Jones described the event as having an "excellent whānau atmosphere".

Crossfit Infinite owner and organiser of the Two of a Kind and Fitmums competitions, Sly Natty, said: "Thank you for the great events and vibes. Don't change a thing, it's perfect as it is."

Competitors embrace after a tough workout. Photo / Supplied

Taite said: "It's hard not to be a little bit nervous hosting people of this calibre and experience. When they're happy, you know your team have outdone themselves.

"Thank you also must go out to the competition sponsors Kill Cliff, Solid Strength Equipment, Twisted Pits BBQ, Redwoods Sky Walk, Polynesian Spa and Tonic Core Beauty."