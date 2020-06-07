The Reporoa Squash Club is something of a community hub.

While it facilitates the sport, it is also a meeting place for those who live in the rural community, a place they can have a hit and catch up with their mates.

That all took a back seat when Covid-19 forced the country into a lockdown. They were about to start a new season, so lost revenue from membership fees and cancelled tournament entry fees.

Reporoa Squash Club is one of 81 Bay of Plenty sport and recreation organisations which have received a total of close to $250,000 from the Sport NZ Community Resilience Fund so far.

The fund, administered locally by Sport Bay of Plenty, is open to regional sport organisations, sports clubs and recreation organisations, and aims to help them remain financially viable through the immediate period of disruptions caused by Covid-19.

Clubs can apply for $1000 in support. Regional Sports Organisations (RSO) can apply for up to $40,000. A total of $248,034 has been given out in Bay of Plenty so far.

Club treasurer Treena Braithwaite said the funding received was "crucial".

"We're a non-profit organisation and we were right at the point where we renew all our memberships so straight away we couldn't do that. That meant we had no money to pay the power bill, insurance, rates and other fees.

"The club is a bit of a community hub. People are usually down there once or twice a week, it's a bit of an outing off the farm because there's not many other places to go. We're in our second week back this week, we've got a full business house round and everyone's really enjoying it.

"They get to have a bit of a run around and catch up with mates afterwards which we've really been missing the last eight or nine weeks. The funding we received has helped make sure we can keep providing that opportunity."

Bay of Plenty District Rugby League is one of the RSOs which received funding. Secretary/treasurer Jenny Nahu said due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the organisation lost income from competitions, tournaments and carnivals, venue hire and senior day public gate charges. The fund supported them by covering utility costs, insurance and rates.

"For Bay of Plenty it has given us a little bit of security for the months of April, May and June and it covers those fixed costs we get every month which is a relief for us. We really are grateful to get that.

Wai-Coa-Bay 17s' Legacy Katene during his match against Akarana Falcons at the National Youth Rugby League Tournament at Puketawhero Park in Rotorua. Photo / File

"But, after this month it's a worry for us because we don't have a means of getting further grants and there are limited fundraising opportunities. It's not over just because we got those three months covered but it definitely helps."

Sport Bay of Plenty community sport manager Nick Chambers said the Community Resilience Fund was crucial in terms of trying to provide relief for local sporting organisations.

"Effectively what it does is it buys the clubs an extended timeline to be able to try and re imagine what their sport is. Everyone is going to have to do things slightly differently now and if they were having to worry about doing that as well as how to pay the ongoing bills they have, that could be a recipe for not the best outcomes.

"For the clubs and you can get the $1000 or you're an RSO and most of those fixed costs are covered, the benefit is it buys you a three month window to start thinking about what things will look like moving forward."

Although pleased that Bay of Plenty clubs and organisations were taking up the offer of funding, Chambers encouraged more to apply.

"I'd like to see a lot more, we do still have money to give away. I'd like to see more applications coming from clubs because we can really help them. As long as they can fill out the form and show they have a need we can get those funds out as quick as possible.

"I'd encourage anybody to just get in touch because our job is to make sure as much of that money goes out to the community as we can."

To apply for funding or for more information go to: sportbop.co.nz/communityresiliencefund