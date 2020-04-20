With the fridge at arm's length and what seems to be an unlimited supply of television shows and movies available, spending the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown lazing around the house would be easy. As enticing as that may seem, it isn't any good for a person's physical or mental wellbeing. To help Kiwis stay motivated to keep active - even just slightly - Bay of Plenty's top athletes are sharing some top tips and home workouts. David Beck catches up with Waikato/Bay of Plenty Magic co-captain Samantha Winders (nee Sinclair).

Using virtual means to stay connected with friends and teammates and sticking to a routine are two pieces of advice sporting star Samantha Winders gives on staying active during lockdown.

These days the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Magic co-captain would usually be in the midst of the ANZ Premiership season - but the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown has her stuck at home, finding ways to keep fit for when netball does return.

"I was lucky enough in the days before the lockdown to get a little bit of gym equipment and then in the first couple of weeks, like a lot of people in New Zealand I guess, my husband did a massive clean-out of our garage and put that gear and a spin bike in the corner," said Winders.

"We're pretty close to the forest so I can get a bit of fresh air or go for a run, [and] go down to isolated fields to do my training."

Winders said the Magic had "a pretty full-on" training plan to follow.

"It's almost like preseason all over again and preseason can sometimes feel so long because the training is so intense. We've got quite a few meetings and things so we're staying connected with the team more than ever. Our connections are really good but the thing we miss is that contact in real life, one-on-one stuff that keeps you motivated.

"I think most of the girls are doing all right in terms of motivation, it's just funny because we don't know when or if the season will start again. We talk about preparing to perform but when will we able to do that?"

With no netball on offer, Rotorua's Samantha Sinclair is keeping active at home. Photo / Michael Bradley Photography

Winders said the key for her staying active was to take it one week at a time and keep to a routine.

"Routine is number one. I try to get up at the same time every day and that's what our psychologist has talked to us about - setting a good routine during the day so the days aren't dragging by, you have a plan to attack.

"I've been doing that, I've done a few jobs and I have a bit of study to do - I have no excuse not to study at the moment. Time at home is good as well, I'm never at home this time of year.

"It's also a good time to extend yourself or try something new. I've been trying to do a bit of yoga and flexibility. Set a goal, maybe by the end of lockdown you want to touch your toes or something like that.

"Even if you just go for a walk, I feel like you feel so much better when you've had some fresh air. It can get so stale inside all day."

Samantha Winders' tips to remain active in isolation:

Focus on the present, take it one day at a time.

Stick to a routine - get up at the same time every day.

Stay connected with friends/teammates.

Try something new, work on something you wouldn't usually have time for.

‌

