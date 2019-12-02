With the fast-paced, smash and dash Twenty20 competition complete, Lakeland Senior Reserve cricketers moved on to the longer form of the game at the weekend.

The winners of the T20 competition, Our Backyard Pub Central, who beat Bay of Plenty Indians in the final, maintained their winning ways in the first round of the 40-over competition.

Up against Trident High School, Central batted first and piled on 242 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Lokesh Galhan top scored with 96, falling agonisingly short of a century. Tony Kerr was the other standout, chiming in with a score of 59 not out. Brayden Lindsay was the best of the Trident bowlers with four wickets for 36 runs.

READ MORE:

• Live cricket updates: Black Caps v England, second test, day four

• Cricket: Black Caps survive scare as draw awaits in second test against England

• Cricket: England captain Joe Root still hopeful of second test win over Black Caps

• New Zealand will kill test cricket - English writer slags off pitches

Advertisement

Trident put up an admirable fight during their turn to bat but were all out for 224, handing Central an 18 run win. Shane Baillie top scored with 58 while Lindsay backed up his bowling effort with a solid 39 runs. Central's Nathan Hall produced bowling figures of 3/20 and Allan McMurdo finished with 2/25.

Generation Homes Lake Taupō produced the biggest score of the round, batting first against Geyser Mavericks and finishing their 40 overs on 266/6. Abi Gupta top scored with 72 and Ash Wijetillake scored 46. Geyser's Miles Tapsell finished with bowling figures of 2/33.

Geyser could only manage 166 runs in reply, handing Lake Taupō a comprehensive victory.

Strikers 11 also secured a comfortable victory. Batting first against SWCA Tokoroa, they scored 263/6. Dilraj Gil top scored with 86 and Sunil Bist kept things ticking with 45. Keegan Hall was the bowler who put up the most resistance with figures of 3/45.

Tokoroa were steamrolled in their chase, all out for 85 runs. Afsal Musthafar and Goldendeep Singh Brar did the damage with the ball, producing figures of 4/15 and 3/31 respectively.

Cosmopolitan Old Boys A were in fine form. Batting first against Geyser Reserves, they scored 250/3. Simon Dufty finished on 95 not out and Chris Jackson scored 63.

In reply, Geyser were all out for 117. Karl McKnight top scored with 17 while the best of the bowlers were Jason Day (3/11) and Simon Dufty (3/28).

Bay of Plenty Indians won by default against Rotorua Lions and Cosmopolitan Old Boys B had the bye.

Advertisement

- Supplied content

Lakeland Senior Reserves 40-Over Results - Round One

Cosmopolitan Old Boys A 250/3 (Chris Jackson 63, Simon Dufty 95*) beat Geyser Reserves 117/10 (Karl McKnight 17, Jason Day 3/11, Simon Dufty 3/28).

SWCA Tokoroa senior men 85/10 (Zander Pringle 17, Afsal Musthafar 4/15, Goldendeep Singh Brar 3/31) lost to Strikers 11 263/6 (Dilraj Gil 86, Sunil Bist 45, Keegan Hall 3/45, Tom Fergusson 2/47).

Generation homes LTCC 266/6 (Abi Gupta 72, Ash Wijetillake 46, Miles Tapsell 2/33) beat Geyser Mavericks 166/10 (Harrison Hill 20, Brad Pandy 18, Nathan McNeish 2/19).

Trident High School 224/10 (Shane Baillie 58, Brayden Lindsay 39, Nathan Hall 3/20, Allan McMurdo 2/25) lost to Our Backyard Pub Central 242/8 (Lokesh Galhan 96, Tony Kerr 59*, Brayden Lindsay 4/36).