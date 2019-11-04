Bay of Plenty Indians and Our Backyard Pub Central can't be separated at the top of the Lakelands Twenty20 competition after six rounds.

The teams are tied on 45 points apiece after the two rounds played under warm sunny skies on Saturday.

Central went two from two after beating Trident High School and Generation Homes Lake Taupō Reserves in strong displays.

Allan McMurdo was the star scoring 53 not out and 44 not out in the respective games as well as grabbing two wickets against Trident.

Striker's XI player Nirmal Shaji sends one down against the Geyser Mavericks. Photo / Andrew Warner.

Tokoroa picked up an important win over Rotorua Lions before tying their second match against Trident.

Taupō Cossie Old Boys A had two strong wins over Lake Taupō and Rotorua Lions with Chris Jackson (89 not out) the standout performer.

Geyser's development team the Mavericks pushed the Rotorua Striker's XI all the way at Boord Park going down in a low scoring affair. The Mavericks posted 92 and the Strikers chased it down with only two wickets in hand.

Strikers topped off a good day by beating the Geyser City Reserves by nine runs in their second game.

Lakelands Senior Men's T20 Round 5/6

Round 5:

Geyser City Mavericks 92 (K Vanner 19) lost to Striker's 11 93/8 (M Tapsell 2/12)

SWCA Tokoroa Senior Mens 144/8 (Harijinder Singh 66*, Paul Theunissen 29, Ruwan Rathnayake 4/23, Krishantha Kumarasiri 3/23) beat Rotorua Lions 141/9 (AJ Hettiarachchi 71, Hariginder Singh 4/24)

Generation Homes Lake Taupo CC 104/7 (Lalit Kushte 29, Kjay Morehu 24, Carl Barker 2/14) lost to Taupo Cossie Old Boys A 178/4 (Chris Jackson 89*, Sam Bunny 34)

Central CC 172/4 ( Nathan Hall 63, Allan McMurdo 53*, Ethan Forbes 3/24) beat Trident High School 100/8 (Brent Jones 40, Sam Gordon 2/10)

Taupo Cossie Old Boys B defaulted to BOP Indians

Geyser City Reserves - Bye



Round 6:

Trident High School 95/7 (T Fergusson 2/10, M Singh 2/16) tied with SWCA Tokoroa Senior Mens 95/5 (Ryan Hall 30, Ethan Forbes 2/16)

Central 185/4 (A McMurdo 44*) defeated LTCC 86 (S Gordon 2-14, N Hall 2-19,)

Taupo Cossie Old Boys A 130/4 (Craig Corbett 40*, Sam Bunny 29*) beat Rotorua Lions 103/5 ( AJ Hettiarachchi 3)

Striker's 11 130/9 (Sunil Bist 42, Vikram Singh 3/18, Connor Scott-Moore 2/14) beat Geyser City Reserves 121/7 (Amit Kumar 51, Afsal Musthafa 3/5, Goldendeep Singh 2/17)

Taupo Cossie Old Boys B defaulted to Geyser City Mavericks

BOP Indians - Bye

Lakelands Senior Mens T20 Competition Points Table:

BOP Indians - 45

Central CC - 45

Strikers 11 - 40

Cossie Old Boys A - 35

Rotorua Lions - 25

Trident High School - 25

SWCA Tokoroa Snr Mens - 25

Geyser City Reserves - 20

Generation Homes LTCC - 15

Geyser City Mavericks - 15

Cossie Old Boys B - 10