Rain has been an ongoing pest in the opening rounds of this season's Lakelands Senior Men's T20 competition.

After a washout in the first round of the day, the clouds cleared to allow play to begin at Taupō's Owen Delany Park on Saturday.

Bay of Plenty Indians player Neeraj Kumar was the star with 85, including three sixes, to set up his side's total of 205/4. Kumar was well supported by Yash Patel with 75no.

Gurpreet Singh picked up two cheap wickets as the Indians won by 84 runs.

Strikers XI player Goldendeep Singh blazed 59 in their win over Generation Homes Lake Taupo with Nirmal Shaji grabbing three wickets for the Rotorua-based side.

Central's Julian Danby (50) and Lokesh Gahlan (47) guided their team to a competitive total of 136 /5 in their 20 overs, and managed to defend it with Allan McMurdo picking up a brace of wickets in the 13 run win.

Teams take the long weekend off with Round 5 and 6 resuming on November 2.

Lakelands Senior Mens T20 Competition Round 4:

BOP Indians 205/4 (Neeraj Kumar 85, Yash Patel 75no) defeated Tokoroa Senior Mens 121/8 (Harjinder Singh 29, Gurpreet Singh 2-5)

Generation Homes Lake Taupo CC 126/9 (Kamaldeep Negi 20, Nirmal Shaji 3/14) lost to Strikers 11 163/3 (Goldendeep Singh 59, Bilbir Singh 30*)

Taupo Cossie Old Boys A 123/6 (Simon Smith 40, Simon Dufty 42*, Allan McMurdo 2/24) lost to Central CC 136/5 (Julian Danby 50, Lokesh Gahlan 47, Hekkie du Plessis 2/22)

Geyser Reserves vs Taupo Cossie Old Boys B - No Play

Trident High School vs Rotorua Lions - No Play

Lakelands Senior Mens T20 Competition Round 1 (Oct 12)

Taupo Old Boys 1 78 lost to BOP Indians 79/2 (13.1ov)

Generation Homes Lake Taupo Cricket Club 79 lost to Geyser City Reserves 80/5

Central 101/2 (10.1 ov) defeated Geyser Mavericks 95/6 (20.0 ov)

Rotorua Cricket Ass , Striker's XI 111/6 (18.2 ov) drew Rotorua Lions 0/0 (0.0 ov)

Round 2 (Oct 12)

Tokoroa Senior Mens 111/10 (19.0 ov) lost to Taupo Old Boys 1 112/6 (18.3 ov)

Taupo Old Boys 2 41 (13.2 ov) lost to Lake Taupo CC 169/2 (20.0 ov)

Geyser City Reserves 88/9 (20.0 ov) lost to BOP Indians 183/6 (20.0 ov)

Striker's 11 109/8 (20.0 ov) lost to Trident Wizards 120/6 (20.0 ov)

Rotorua Lions 135/5 (20.0 ov) defeated Geyser City Mavericks 102/9 (20.0 ov)

POINTS TABLE:

BOP Indians - 35

Central CC - 25

Rotorua Lions - 25

Strikers 11 - 20

Trident High School - 20

Geyser City Reserves - 20

Cossie Old Boys A - 15

Generation Homes LTCC - 15

SWCA Tokoroa Snr Mens - 10

Cossie Old Boys B- 10

Geyser City Mavericks - 5