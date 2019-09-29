The Bay of Plenty Classic swim meet proved to be a popular attraction with 150 young swimmers, including 27 from Swim Rotorua, in action.

Zariah Lomas won the 9-year-old girls' division with some excellent performances, including five wins. Her best race was the 100m medley with a time of 1m 42.05s.

In the 9-year-old boys' division, Noah Schulze and Alex Buchanan battled it out to take third and fourth place respectively overall. Noah claimed first in the 100m backstroke in 1m 59.88s. Alex took home silvers in the 100m breaststroke and freestyle.

Arwen Barker pushed hard to take second place overall in the 10-year-old girls' division. Her one race win came in the 200m breaststroke with a time of 4m 1.72s. She backed that up with silvers in the 100m medley, 50m butterfly and 100m breaststroke.

There was no stopping 10-year-olds Ariel Muchirahondo and Kai Jung Ishida who dominated the age group. Ariel was unbeatable in his eight events including a new Bay of Plenty record in the 100m medley with a cracking time of 1m 19.57s. Kai was too strong for his rivals with a trifecta of wins in the 50m and 200m breaststroke and the 50m butterfly.

Ashleigh Randell was another division winner for Swim Rotorua as she topped the 11-year-old girls' age group with 44 points. Ashleigh took first in the 50m butterfly, 100m backstroke and 100m medley.

In the 12-year-old girls', Nina De Coster posted some great times, especially in the 400m freestyle to take the win in 5m 5.20s, as well as five other victories. In the same division, Josie Marsh just missed out on an overall podium spot but took first place in the 50m breaststroke.

In the 12-year-old boys', Aaron Muchirahondo produced a clean sweep with an outstanding haul of seven wins, all in best times bar one. His top race was the 100m freestyle with a big improvement to go 1m 4.90s. Sam Schulze took the overall bronze medal in the same age group. His best race was the 100m medley with a time of 1m 30.06s.

In the 13-year-old girls', Anna Blanco won the 200m medley in a best time of 3m 24.18s. She produced further victories in the 50m and 100m butterfly to consolidate second place overall with 42 points.

Alex Cameron topped the 14-year-old girls' division with a massive 60 points and six individual wins. Pick of the bunch was a swift 1m 15.33s in the 100m backstroke. Tucked in one place behind was Stella Weston who amassed 52 points. Stella's race wins were in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke and 200m freestyle.

In the relays, Swim Rotorua took three titles with victories for Aaron Muchirahondo, Ariel Muchirahondo, Nina De Coster and Josei Marsh in the mixed 12 years and under 200m freestyle, and Chris Kang, Joe De Coster, Stella Weston and Alex Cameron in the mixed 13 years and older 200m freestyle and 200m medley races.

Head coach Alastair Johnson was impressed by the team's efforts.

"It has been great effort by our energetic team. I am very pleased as we are seeing more and more of our young members racing with skill and speed."

- Supplied content