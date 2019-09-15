After three busy weekends at Rotorua's Westbrook Netball Courts, the 86th Kurangaituku Tournament has come to a close.

The first two weekends saw senior players from all over New Zealand take to the courts. The third and final weekend was the next generation's turn as the 25th edition of the secondary school tournament was held.

As well as attracting school teams from all over New Zealand, the tournament had entries from even further abroad; the GC Fireballs made the trip all the way from Australia to compete in the Junior A Grade, in which they finished first.

GC Fireballs coach Simone Waddell said it was a well run tournament and an opportunity for her players to simply enjoy the game.

"We came over last year as the Queensland Māori team and this year we decided to come over with another group of girls. A lot of them have whānau here so we have all their relatives come and see us.

"It's great fun - we enjoyed it last year and we're just loving it again this year. The atmosphere and the culture and the attitudes of everyone have just been wonderful."

She said the major benefit for the players involved in the tournament was "enjoyment".

"This is where they can enjoy netball, enjoy the sport with no pressure for other things. It definitely helps cut back that drop off from the sport - these guys just love the game and it's about the love of the game."

The Rotorua Girls' High School Junior Prems were also in the Junior A Grade. Their coach Carol Holt said it was an opportunity for the players to test themselves.

"It's a great experience for the girls, lots of different varieties of teams. There are probably big gaps between some of them but as a coach it means I can play everybody.

"When you play here [in the local competition] and you're winning all the time, it's quite nice to play different people, different styles, different ways of playing the game.

"It's all good for their development and good for the future of netball at Rotorua Girls' because these will be our seniors in a couple of years. They have impressed me this weekend, we try to play to each others' strengths."

Kurangaituku Secondary School Results

Banner Winners

Senior B Section 1: Aces Aranui (Papakura).

Senior B Section 2: Revs Waitaha (Christchurch).

Junior B Section 1: Nga Hau E Wha (Huntly/Hamilton).

Junior B Section 2: JK Matakokiri (Waitakere).

Intermediate Section 1: Revelation Black (Mangere/Auckland).

Intermediate Section 2: Kelston Rebels Najanua (Waitakere).

Trophy Winners

Senior A Grade: Winner: JK Mataatahi (Waitakere). Runner-up: Revelation Seniors (Mangere).

Senior B Grade Winner: Revs Waitaha (Christchurch). Runner-up: Aces Aranui (Papakura).

Junior A Grade Winner: GC Fireballs (Queensland/Australia). Runner-up: Kelston Rebels (Waitakere).

Junior B Grade Winner: JK Matakokiri (Waitakere). Runner-up: Nga hau E Wha (Huntly).

Intermediate B Winner: Revelations Black (Mangere). Runner-up: Kelston Rebels Nafanua (Waitakere).

Best Uniform: Vipers Netball Club.

Best Sportsmanship: Sancta Maria Netball Club.