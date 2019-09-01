The Rotorua Girls' High School and Tauranga Boys' College first XVs have enjoyed rugby seasons to remember but both came to an end in their respective Chiefs region finals on Saturday.

Rotorua Girls' faced a tough away trip to play defending national champions Hamilton Girls' High School and were handed their first loss of 2019, going down 65-5.

Tauranga Boys' College also travelled to Hamilton, going down 32-12 to Hamilton Boys' High School. The results mean Bay of Plenty will not have any teams playing in Top Four Nationals this year.

Rotorua Girls' team manager Carolyn Katu said it was a tough game against a Hamilton Girls' team full of big, powerful players.

"Full credit to Hamilton, they're so well drilled and so organised - they showed why they're the national champions. They're season is not about winning their local competition, it's about winning nationals. All these other games are stepping stones."

She said there were plenty of positives to take from the game and learning points to remember for next year.

"They kept trying their best, it's hard when you're getting pummelled like that, which they haven't had this year. They showed great resilience but it was a tough day."

It brings to a close a season in which Rotorua Girls' won their second consecutive Baywide titles. When asked to reflect on the season as a whole, Katu was unashamedly emotional - swelling with pride at what this team has achieved.

"Honestly, apart from yesterday, it's been a great season. We've never gone through undefeated so that's a great season in my eyes, I'm really proud of our girls and thankful for the coaches.

"Our coaches are stepping down now, so we're looking for people to step in next year. We're keen for anyone interested to get in touch with the school."

Meanwhile, Tauranga Boys' trailed 22-0 early in the second half against Hamilton Boys' High School but did well to stick with the home side and fight to get back in the game.

Tauranga Boys' coach Dan Goodwin said the loss was disappointing but the players were able to reflect on a successful season in which they improved beyond measure.

"They're a good bunch of boys and I enjoyed the season with them. We lose some key players [next year] but we get 10-12 back. Those young guys coming through had a taste of some tough rugby at the crunch end of the season which is good for them."

Chiefs Region Final Results

Boys: Hamilton Boys' High School 32 Tauranga Boys' College 12

Girls: Hamilton Girls' High School 65 Rotorua Girls' High School 5

Co-ed: Manurewa High School 34 Trident High School 10