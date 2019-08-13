Central Bay of Plenty sat out the latest round of the Stan Meads Cup (SMC) with the bye but Hamilton supplied plenty of highlights with another big win.

On Saturday, they beat Cambridge 62-12 to remain the only unbeaten team in Section Two.

Hamilton effectively had the win secured by halftime after posting 40 unanswered points. Cambridge came back with two tries in the second half, however, another three for Hamilton along with two conversions and a penalty goal took them to a 62-12 victory.

Hamilton coach Gary Robertson said there was real enthusiasm and desire in his side to lift the Stan Meads Cup in triumph for the first time this season.

Last season's SMC runners-up Piako got their 2019 campaign back on track at Campbell Park in Morrinsville with a 36-5 win over newcomers South Waikato. While South Waikato never gave up the fight, the home team took control of the encounter to bank a solid 31-point victory.

Maniapoto failed to front with enough players to start the match against Te Awamutu, so the defending SMC champions received the mandatory four points for the default victory.

The crucial match in this Saturday's final round robin qualifying games will see Cambridge and Piako square off at the Leamington Rugby Club grounds in Cambridge, with the winner booking a berth in the crossover semifinals the following weekend.

Stan Meads Cup Results - Round Two

Section One: Te Awamutu won by default against Maniapoto, Central Bay of Plenty - the bye.

Section Two: Piako 36 South Waikato 5, Hamilton 62 Cambridge 12.

Points table:

Section One: Te Awamutu 7, Central Bay of Plenty 5, Maniapoto 0.

Section Two: Hamilton 10, Cambridge 5, Piako 5, South Waikato 0.

Draw - August 17

Section One: Maniapoto v Central Bay of Plenty (Rugby Park, Te Kuiti – 2.30pm), Te Awamutu the bye

Section Two: Cambridge v Piako (Leamington RC – 1pm), South Waikato v Hamilton (Tokoroa Sports Ground – 2.30pm).

