Rotorua International Stadium is bustling with flags and rugged up families ahead of tonight's Māori All Blacks match against Fiji clash.

When the gates opened at 4.30pm, 12,800 tickets had been sold already.

The under-20 teams began their curtain raiser at 5pm, with a final score of 48-31 to the Māori All Blacks.

Their senior counterparts kick off at 7.30pm.

Advertisement

We've had heaps of questions about seating plans for the The Māori all blacks game so check out our attempt below to... Posted by Rotorua International Stadium on Sunday, 9 June 2019

Māori All Blacks supporters Tony Burrell and Donna Oberan made the hour-long drive from Whakamarama for the fixtures.

Burrell was looking forward to the flying Fijian's "spectacular style of play".

"They play an open style of game and both team's forwards are very confronting."

He said there were a lot of 'fringe All Blacks' who would have to step up for consideration for the coming World Cup.

"They have everything to play for and nothing to lose ... The Māori have a proud tradition."

Burrell was surprised the Māori All Blacks lost in their away game with Fiji last weekend, but he said the conditions were "totally different" to this evening's.

He said he would pay extra attention to his favourite Māori All Blacks players, Akira Ioane and Mitch Karpik.

Oberan said she was mainly there "for the spirit of the live game" and hoped the Māori All Blacks would be able to win with their home advantage.

"I hope it is a close game but not a dirty game. Just classic, old school rugby."

She said she tried to go to one or two live games a year.

"If there were more major games in Rotorua I'd probably make them. I am the type to get on my beanie and gumboots."

Fijian fan John Tawake came from Hastings with his family for tonight's match.

He was born in Fiji, and has remained a strong supporter of the island team since moving to New Zealand as a boy.

"Watching the wingers is what I am most excited about," he said.

He was surpised to see Fiji win last weekend, due to the number of players in the opposition who had also played for the All Blacks.

"Toso viti toso!" he said, "Go Fiji go!"