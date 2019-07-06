As always, the Westbrook Netball Courts were abuzz with action on Saturday afternoon. There was even more action than usual as most teams played two games this round.

In the Premier 1 Championship Whakarewarewa Red kept up their winning streak but were made to work for it, narrowly beating Ngongotahā Thunder 55-49. Ngongotahā won their other game 49-37 over the Murupara Stingers who had previously beaten Waikite Panthers 43-29.

Waikite also went down 62-30 to Pikiao Warriors who beat Rotorua Girls' 43-38 earlier.

Rotorua Senior Netball Results

Saturday, July 6

Premier 1:

Whaka Red 55 Ngongotahā Thunder 49, Pikiao Warriors 43 RGHS Prem 1 38, Murupara Stingers 43 Waikite Panthers 29, Ngongotahā Thunder 49 Murupara Stingers 37, Pikiao Warriors 62 Waikite Panthers 30.

Premier 2:

Kahukura Red 51 Eastside Gurls 1 39, Kahukura White 61 Marist Trailblazers 40, Lakez 52 Ngongotahā On Call 40, Kahukura Red 57 Kahukura White 41, Lakez 54 Eastside Gurls 1 52, Marist Trailblazers 35 Ngongotahā On Call 26.

Premier 3:

Reporoa Rangers 36 Manawatahi Taiohi 30, Pikiao Raiders 63 Ngongotahā Hapori 29, Manawatahi Black 39 Marist Storm 36, Pikiao Raiders 57 Manawatahi Taiohi 43, Reporoa Rangers 44 Marist Storm 41, Manawatahi Black 42 Ngongotahā Hapori 19.

Senior A:

PK Stingers DWn Waikite Flamez DLs, Kahukura Blue 51 Tuhoe 29, Kahukura Tri Colours 46 The Chix 44, Kahukura Blue DWn Waikite Flamez DLs, PK Stingers 48 The Chix 43, Kahukura Tri Colours 37 Tuhoe 26.

A Grade:

Ngongotahā League 43 Marist Strikers 33, Fordlands 35 Marist Astro 31, Eastside Gurls 2 35 Ngongotahā Huia 26, Ngongotahā League 41 Fordlands 24, Ngongotahā Huia 32 Marist Strikers 31, Eastside Gurls 2 54 Marist Astro 18.

A Reserve:

Ngongotahā Mareikura 53 Waikite Social 37, Marist Misfits 27 Marist Souls 13, Ngongotahā Social 44 Manawatahi Green 12, Waikite Social 38 Marist Misfits 31, Ngongotahā Social 42 Ngongotahā Mareikura 31, Marist Souls 37 Manawatahi Green 30.