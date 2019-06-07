If you wanted to compete in this year's Te Arawa Double Trouble Crossfit pairs competition you had to get in quick.

Tomorrow, the annual event, hosted by Rotorua's Crossfit Te Arawa, is being held for the third time and this year entries sold out in record time.

"We completely sold out in 14 hours of registrations being open this year," organiser Willy Taite said.

"Last year it took about a month to sell out two-thirds of our spots so the fact that it sold out completely in 14 hours is pretty amazing. We have 130 competitors (65 pairs) coming along. We could have easily doubled this number, but chose to keep our competition medium-sized to ensure we give our guests an amazing experience."

As Crossfit grows in popularity throughout New Zealand, so does the number of competitions but Taite said this one was unique.

"The biggest thing for us is there are a lot of competitions out there that are really serious and really hard but because our gym atmosphere is about fitness for all, this competition is designed for all ages, shapes and sizes.

Nicole Shailer performs a wall ball during last year's Te Arawa Double Trouble Crossfit pairs competition. Photo / File

"For example; in our masters division there are two teams who can't do all of the movements so we are scaling their options. It means their scores will be last and second to last but we accommodate everybody to make sure nobody is left out.

"It means they can put themselves out there and go for it without worrying too much about that fair of failure."

Athletes of all abilities will complete workouts in pairs to find the fittest in four different categories; Rx (the top division), scaled, beginners and masters (40+).

The workouts include a wide range of exercises, including weightlifting, cardio, gymnastics and plyometrics, which are designed to test competitors but also be achievable.

Movement Standard Video: Thx Trainer Rich WOD1: Twisted Pits BBQ Tag Team WOD2: Kill Cliff Chipper 1min 22sec's WOD3: Rydges Rep Race 2min 45sec's WOD4: Mountain Jade Mission 5min 50sec's WOD5: Sponsor Thanks Finale 7min 40sec's "Apologies for the um's & ah's, we shot this once, no retakes" Posted by Te Arawa DT Double Trouble CrossFit Comp on Thursday, 6 June 2019

Among those competing will be New Zealand crossfit royalty. CrossFit Taumata owner Garry Jones is bringing a team of 28 athletes from his Auckland-based gym to compete.

Jones knows a thing or two about crossfit competition. In 2012 he finished third in the Masters 55-59 division at the Crossfit Games in America. He returned in 2013 and went one better, finishing second in the Masters 60+ division.

Te Arawa Double Trouble Crossfit pairs competition is being held at Crossfit Te Arawa which is based at the Rotorua Racecourse. It starts at 8am tomorrow and will run to about 4pm. Entry for spectators is free.