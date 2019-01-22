A pair of top contributions has secured an important win for the Strikers 11 in the latest round of the Lakelands 40-over competition.

Daljeet Singh took his best-ever figures of 5/10 in just 3.3 overs before teammate Ravi Bhatia stroked 48 not out to beat Taupō Old Boys 2 by four wickets at Boord Park.

Geyser WHHS continued their domination of the competition with a massive win over the Rotorua Lions. Cody Fell smashed his way to 90 off just 53 balls including 12 fours and two sixes before Ben Astwood finished off the innings with a well-made 48.

Eamon O'Donoghue was the pick of the Geyser bowlers with 5-15.

Daljeet Singh took his best-ever figures of 5/10. Photo / Supplied

Not to be outdone by their clubmates, Geyser JPC disposed of Tokoroa by 107 runs thanks to 83 by Amit Kumar and 70 from Liam Kelly setting up 239/9 in their 40 overs.

Tokoroa were bowled out for 132 with Kelly contributing again with the ball taking 3/23.

Central had a close loss for the second week in a row in Taupō losing to Old Boys 1 in the penultimate over of the match.

Olds Boys chased down 227 with eight balls to spare thanks to a superb 99 by Chris Jackson. Nathan Hall was the best for Central with 81.

Bay of Plenty Indians cemented second place on the table with an easy win over Lake Taupō.

Lakeland Reserve 40 Over Competition results for Saturday, January 19

Round 5

• Rotorua Lions 102/10, (E O'Donoghue 5/15, C Fell 2/9) lost to Geyser WHHS 293/8 (C Fell 90, B Astwood 48, P Jayarathna 2/25)

• Tokoroa Senior Men's 132/10 (G Hall 38, C Scott-Moore 3/27, L Kelly 3/23) lost to Geyser JPC 239/9 (A Kumar 83, L Kelly 70, J Jowett 3/29, G Hall 4/38)

• Central CC 227/7 (N Hall 81, T Attanayaka 3/27) lost to COB 1 231/5 (C Jackson 99, S Gordon 2/27)

• COB 2 141/10 (S Singh 55, G Maulder 41, D Singh 5/10) lost to Strikers 11 144/6 (R Bhatia 48*, S Singh 4/34)

• GM Painters LTCC 162/9 (M Temm 37, A Gupta 36, N Kumar 3/25) lost to BOP Indians 166/4 (S Chandra 53*, P Mehta 46)

Competition table:

Geyser WHHS 91

BOP Indians 86

Geyser JPC 80

Rotorua Lions 67

COB 1 65

LTCC 60

Central CC 57

Strikers 11 52

Tokoroa Senior Men's 50

COB 2 29