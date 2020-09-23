Rotorua MP Todd McClay is, in my opinion, trying to buy his way back with the $1.6m pledge to resurrect the local rescue helicopter service.

Firstly, the current service uses helicopters specifically designed for medical evacuations.

They are faster than the previous helicopter.

They have heat-seeking, night-vision goggles as well as sophisticated instrumentation.

A Rotorua-based chopper would also have dead-head legs due to the nature of operations.



The average current cost per operation is $8000 to $10,000.

When the change was announced much wringing of hands took place with dire predictions of accident victims dying before the chopper arrived.

It hasn't happened.

Richard Lyon

Rotorua



Advertisement

New friends to be made

There are still a lot of lonely people in Rotorua and I frequently come across them on Facebook, and yet there is little or no need for folk not to have company, to keep their minds and bodies active.

I belong to U3A - the University of the Third Age.

This wonderfully active group is open to all people over 55 and costs a mere $10 a year.

Whatever your interests you will find retired people with and without degrees, people with a piece of vast knowledge and commitment to sharing, men and women with a desire to shed the loneliness of old age and find friends among the hundreds of members.

The committees and convenors are friendly and helpful and I am pretty sure that you will find all the help you need to get started.

All it takes is an email or phone call.

Don't sit home and stagnate, share your knowledge and friendship.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Advertisement

A pleasure lost

Re wandering geese at the lakefront (News, September 23).

Once upon a time Rotorua residents and happy tourists used to enjoy watching the geese and swans at Sulphur Point.

Goslings and cygnets gave us all pleasure. We also loved photographing the breeding season of seagulls on the island.

Hoppy was a favourite and we grieved when he was run over and killed.

The Lakefront is no more for us. In my opinion, the council does not take responsibility for the geese and the Department of Conversation couldn't care less.

We are elderly and cannot help these geese.

Is there anyone out there who could look after them?

Heather Heywood

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz