I am one of the many detractors with regards to what I believe is that behemoth of a so-called sculpture at the Hemo Gorge roundabout.

I have, on quite a number of cases, expressed my views on this thing to you so this is not new.

I cannot understand how NZTA can allow what in my view is a distraction to be put in the middle of an already poorly designed roundabout.

It makes me wonder how in this time of PC activity this could be allowed to happen.

If every driver that passes the thing doesn't look at it instead of the road you'd have to ask why was it placed in such a stupid place.

It should have been set up on the berm opposite the carving centre with a pull-off area where people could park to admire the thing and perhaps even read a plaque with some of the story that goes with it much like Hatu Patu (the rock on SH1 at Atiamuri) which has lots of visitors.

We'll await the first accident with bated breath.

It might be a while like the first truck-trailer one did, but that's at two now so wait and see.

Shame on NZTA for what, in my view, is its foolishness. (Abridged)

Rod Petterson

Rotorua



Cruel practice



Many thanks for Lynn Charlton's comment headlined, Live-animal exports should repulse us (Opinion, September 11).

Politicians must ban this cruel practice.

Even if the animals make the long cruel journey what fate awaits them in those non-animal welfare countries.

As Charlton said: ''The time for action is now''.

The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.

Eve Kilmore

Pukehangi



Political bias



Re councillor Tania Tapsell missing six council meetings.

I question why the Rotorua Daily Post has published this article and the reason behind it.

It stinks of political bias to me.

The paper is meant to be fair and neutral in what it publishes, not stick the knife in the back of people with ambitions - even their political opponents had no problem with it.

Tania Tapsell is the most trustworthy and hard-working councillor there is.

I think Tania is going to go a long way in politics and she's going to be prime minister one day. (Abridged)

Gavin Muir

Springfield

