Re the Hemo sculpture, I have been following what in my view is this Mudtopia-on-steroids fiasco since its inception almost four years ago.

Well – this photo (above) is the status of the statue as of August 30. It is still held languishing in Kilwell's yard at Te Ngae.

A builder colleague suggests the hire on the scaffolding alone for 18 months could be more than the (huge) final cost of this monstrosity.

In the spirit of total transparency, the Rotorua Lakes Council needs to provide a comprehensive update on the full and transparent costs to date, and the actual (not fantasy) installation date of this "sculpture", which in my view looks more like an assembly of discarded car muffler pipes than anything truly artistic which was originally promised.

Ratepayers deserve better.

Dennis Neilson

Rotorua



Despite my royalist leanings I fully back the celebration of Matariki.

It is totally representative of New Zealand Aotearoa. It is apolitical, unlike the current Waitangi Day and if we need to dispense with one day then do so with Queen's Birthday.

A D Kirby

Papamoa