I refer to your article (News, July 29) about the cost of housing the homeless in Rotorua - $5m in three months.

Once again National MP Todd McClay suggests we have become a dumping ground for the out-of-town homeless. Suppose this is true and they were forced to leave. They would still be homeless -- only somewhere else.

New Zealand could be going in and out of lockdown for some time. As things stand now, there is a semblance of order. Order is what we need right now, for the good of society as a whole.

Looking online a modest three-bedroom house costs about $500 to rent. Even with the help of food banks, that is a large proportion of a benefit or the wage from a low-paid job.

I know if I did not own my own unit I could not afford to rent it.

Economists are wondering how we are going to pay for Covid. The introduction of a capital gains tax has been touted as a way for those who can afford to, to contribute.

At least we don't have rioting in the streets like the US. Social unrest like that doesn't come out of nowhere. McClay says this Government should be building more houses instead of dumping their problem in Rotorua motels.

In my opinion, that's a bit rich given National was selling off state houses when last in power.

Advertisement

So I ask this: Has society got the homeless it deserves?

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

Dead economy

I completely agree with Fran O'Sullivan on New Zealand's $50b Covid debt (Opinion, August 28) . Anyone can dole out borrowed money especially when there's an election due: surprise surprise.

But as any businessmen will tell you the hard part is paying it back. In my opinion, we are just delaying the inevitable with all this borrowed money. Others would call it buying votes, but whatever it is the country is going to be a lot worse off.

Instead of having a dying economy and everyone broke we're going to have a dead economy and $50b in debt and still everyone broke.

Gavin Muir

Springfield

Challenge laid down

Covid-19 has certainly been the cause of postponement for many a social gathering. McLeods Booksellers has had to cancel its fund-raiser quiz night, which the staff work diligently on each year to host this fun, entertaining evening.

It is a big night for Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua and, now the charity will lose a substantial amount of funds.

Advertisement

So, The Page Turners (winners of the inaugural quiz night 2017) would like to challenge all the other quiz teams to donate their entry fees to Big Brothers Big Sisters Rotorua – also.

I know they would really appreciate it. Thank you.

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua



The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz