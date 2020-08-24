As a councillor over the years I have had the opportunity to observe the behaviour of councillors as we undertake council business.

Two who impress me the most are our current youngest councillors, Tania Tapsell and Fisher Wang. They display a willingness to listen and learn and don't have a know-it-all attitude.

I have never seen either of them personalise an issue. They don't demonstrate a sense of entitlement.

You could never accuse Councillors Tapsell or Wang of leaving their manners at home when they come to work.

Their behaviour towards others is always mana-enhancing and never mana-diminishing.

(Abridged)

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Rotorua Lakes Councillor

Supermarkets no user-friendly

Many people now have their groceries delivered - good for them.

Advertisement

How nice not to have to fight your way around supermarkets.

Supermarkets are in my view not user-friendly. They are cold in the winter, full of half-naked people in the summer and far too crowded.

It was bad enough having to negotiate narrow aisles full of aimlessly pointed trolleys and screaming kids, we now have cumbersome big trolleys pushed or left in the aisles by staff busy loading them with food to be delivered.

Why can this not be done at night, when the shoppers are tucked up in their beds?

One of my teen jobs was doing just this, loading supermarket shelves at night without annoying shoppers.

Come on supermarkets, think of your customers, not just their money.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Advertisement

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz