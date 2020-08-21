Why is it that Rotorua Lakes Council, as an organisation, takes pains to publicise the costs of its court battles with whom it must perceive its arch nemesis, councillor Reynold Macpherson, when it tries hard to keep its excessive spending under wraps?

It takes time-consuming delving and/or LGOIMA requests to get details on just a few of these things.

Think Mudtopia, the Green Corridor, the now infamous and yet-to-be-unveiled Hemo sculpture and the "variance" for Forest hub 2, to name a few.

Council, give up continually trying to, in my view, vilify Cr Macpherson at our expense, because it isn't going to work and in my opinion just demonstrates vindictiveness.

Try working with him, not against him.

He has the future of Rotorua and protection of ratepayers to the fore. These are desirous traits to which all those in local government should aspire.

(Abridged)

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

Rotorua should come first

I write in support of David Sefton, whose electrical firm was not successful when tendering for the city lighting contract.

If the facts as given are correct, this situation is appalling. Our council is continually voicing support for local businesses, and yet its actions in giving the contract to a business whose head office is out of town is, in my view, completely unfair.

A N Christie

Rotorua

Faith

Thank you for Rob Rattenbury's column on faith (Opinion, 17 Aug).

It contained some interesting and seldom heard points.

I am particularly pleased that he recognises that "people who profess no faith also have a strong faith in that belief".

Many people who claim to have no faith actually do. It is an escape from facing that we all have faith about "religious" matters; life, death, purpose, correct living.

That they do not subscribe to a creed, or religious organisation is not an escape from owning every person has faith in these matters.

I am fascinated that a man with a lifetime of being with people in crisis observes people "with a (religious) faith, however lapsed or broken it may be ... has something to fall back on".

That there have been wars between denominations in Christendom, almost always, have been over matters other than denomination matters, or, one or both forces have not

acted in the way their faith has directed.

G Keith Overend

Bellevue

