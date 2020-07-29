Has anyone thought about how circumstances alter cases?

Suppose a person or company wishes to dismiss or remove an employee from their position. They must follow a specific pathway. It is quite a rigmarole.

It takes quite a long time to complete this process.

However, if a person holds a public position - boof! They are gone within the hour. (Ask our recent ex ministers).

Of course, this is rightly so. Why are employment laws so complicated for the private sector to negotiate?

I believe that dismissal from a position should be much easier than at present. An employer will not discharge a good employee, because they are worth their weight in gold.

John Smale

Fairy Springs

Understanding, respect, and a dog

My wife and I celebrated our 51st year of being together yesterday. We were married in a registry office in Lewes, just out of Brighton, we had two witnesses and a pub lunch.

A few friends have asked what the secret is. There is no secret.

Understanding, and respect, and patience. We each have our own friends, and we share a few. We both need our own time away from each other and we need to be there for each other.

There have been rocks, and thorns and worries, and children - there has also been much love and caring when needed.

Leave the fancy stuff to Hollywood and the soaps, there is no rainbow and no pot of gold.

Well yes, in a way there is. We have four children we are immensely proud of and the closeness is there to see.

Anything else? Yes, a dog, always have a dog, it will teach you tolerance.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Cut back on immigration

We seem to have more and more problems facing our country. We all know what over-population causes, so in my opinion we need to cut back drastically on immigration to save our beautiful Aotearoa.

Yvonne Kilmore

Rotorua

