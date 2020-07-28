With reference to the local burglaries (News, July 28).

We spent 30 years in a quiet Suffolk Village, Hadleigh. Our elderly next-door neighbour said that when she was a child she the whole village would leave for a day at the seaside travelling in coaches, horse and carts.

The doctor, butcher, baker and even the local policeman went - and they all left their doors and windows open to air the house.

Nothing was ever stolen. This would have been in 1900 to 1920 when the punishment would fit the crime - it deterred wrongdoing.

With current punishment, if burglars are caught they mostly get paltry fines or home detention.

It is little wonder burglaries are so profitable.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Sculpture

Brian Gore wrote that a viewing platform could be erected for the Hemo Gorge sculpture a vacant piece of land between Old Taupo Rd and Mokoia Drive, (Letters, July 24).

Advertisement

Why cause more chaos and accidents there, also at ratepayers' expense, when there are already places to stop and view it, if you so desire, from the carpark on Mokoia Rd or Te Puia carpark?

The sculpture is 12m tall - people are not going to be able to miss it.

There will be more accidents from rubber-neckers without people wanting to stop at a viewing platform.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

Camber not safe

I followed a logging truck around the Hemo Gorge roundabout. It was going very very slow, the springs started to open up and I thought, ''My God, it's going to tip''.

The momentum of keeping going only brought it right.

The camber is not safe.

(Abridged)

Advertisement

Yvonne Kilmore

Pukehangi



The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz