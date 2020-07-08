On Friday, July 3, a steady stream of friends and colleagues filled the Third Place Cafe to say our heart-felt, final farewells to Phil Campbell. QSM; his sudden departure from this life happened back in March.

Phil's wife Lesley and daughter Rebekah and son-in-law Daniel, warmly, welcomed us all.

Rebekah's words about the bond she had with her dad, were very endearing and sprinkled with humour. The way Phil would edit her writings, with different colours, brought chuckles from his journalist colleagues.

Phil's brother Lindsay let us in on the early beginnings of their life growing up in Blenheim and about Phil who, having worked on a farm, had this sudden epiphany – his brother's words - to become a journalist; achieving many accolades and finally receiving the QSM.

Apparently, cricket and the camaraderie, over who had the best team, had Phil having many a discussion over a pint or two.

Simon Earle, I'm sure many would remember, from his journalistic skills with the Rotorua Review, spoke of those days and of his friendship with Phil that evolved. Other speakers also shared stories filled with humour about Phil's times with the Daily Post and the Rotorua Review.

I felt privileged to have known Phil; we would often share our thoughts of the good old days, at Marlborough College, although I had left just before Phil started. A really, nice guy, who touched many people's lives. RIP, Phil.

Pauleen Wilkinson

Rotorua

Only governments/councils should be landlords

I am finding it very difficult to feel any sympathy for the landlords (News, July 7).

They have brought this on themselves, in my view, just by trying to be landlords. The housing market is climbing beyond belief for the simple reason people are being allowed to use houses/homes as commodities.

The Government is also at fault for allowing it to happen.

People do not want to be tenants, they want to own a house in which they can live securely and bring up a family. Unfortunately, because other people wish to own property purely to make money house prices have to be beyond the scope of ordinary working people.

If people own a house they care for it; Only governments/councils, in my view, should be landlords.

(Abridged)

Jim Adams

Rotorua



