I agree with Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters (News, June 18) that someone should be accountable for the overall slackness of the quarantine stations.

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to work out that the only way for this virus to get in is from people returning home and yet no testing done. Why?

Everything is up in the air now, I hope that they have taken the proactive approach and are contacting everyone involved and quarantine the lot.

When the stakes are so high there should be serious repercussions when someone doesn't follow procedures properly.

Gavin Muir

Rotorua

Robert Fisher QC (Opinion, June 19) hit the nail on the head; take a good look at his last three paragraphs and digest!

He suggests our health workers must be reinforced with officers and security guards; a better testing system i.e. more in stringent and, last but not least, a final test before being allowed for release.

Peter Pratt

Tauranga

