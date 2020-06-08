Your paper today (Monday, June 8) informs us councillor Tania Tapsell is running for Parliament.

If successful she will leave certain positions vacant at the council. Perhaps our mayor could see this as a chance to be inclusive and invite Councillor Reynold Macpherson to take up a meaningful role within the hierarchy.

Not necessarily the same ones Ms Tapsell is leaving.

(Abridged)

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

Congratulations Tania

I have to congratulate Councillor Tania Tapsell on getting the nod from the National Party (News, June 8) as it holds the party in good hands for the future. I also agree with everything she said in the article.

As they say in politics " timing is everything" and this has been timed to perfection which is typical of Tania. I wish her well for the future.

Gavin Muir

Rotorua

Losing a true gem

I've only just managed to catch up this morning with the news in Saturday's paper that we are losing Jill Nicholas' Our People Profiles.

My devastation is profound and I do not exaggerate. Tears were genuine. Jill has served the journalism world well over many, many years and, even though I realise there comes a time to retire, I feel she had much more to contribute.

Times are tough with the wretched Covid-19 pandemic and all implications associated but the loss of Jill is but one more blow and very hard to swallow.

You are losing a true gem.

Eleanor Ashcroft

Rotorua

We will miss you, Jill

I am saddened at the demise of Our People by Jill Nicholas.

For many years, we have enjoyed Jill bringing to life the citizens of this city, their lives and expectations.

The lifeblood of a community is surely the knowledge of how diverse people, religions and ethnic backgrounds live together in harmony.

Jill told it how it was and who we are.

Her articles shared the love and kindness and the hard times of ordinary people in our community.

We will miss you, Jill.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore

