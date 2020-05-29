Upon reading Tuesday's Daily Post, I find another proposal to revamp the CBD.

Haven't we just completed one costing the thick end of $2 million and demolishing the City Focus in the process?

I have lived in Rotorua since 1951 and have seen Tutanekai St rejuvenated about four times, including a pedestrian-only mall, cycle paths, and Te Manawa.

Still, it does not bring the shoppers back.

Advertisement

The whole shopping centre is tired and old. With exceptions, almost all the buildings were old when I came to live here in 1951. They are still historic, but I bet the rental charges are right up to today's values.

The problems as I believe them to be, are: Tired shops - note the mall with its bright new shops is busy; the parking is a disaster; online shopping; satellite shopping centres with free parking.

Desperately needed in the CBD is the following: Bright new buildings built from wood if allowed by the building code, with reasonable rentals, rates, and charges; a decent parking system; big box shop in the northern end of Tutanekai St, to spread shoppers out throughout the city.

A business, forward-thinking council that serves up practical, sensible options. (Abridged)

John Smale

Rotorua



Parking system cost

While the council is considering free parking in the CBD, which I think is an excellent idea, I would like to see a complete accounting for the cost of the present parking system.

Council CFO Thomas Colle said the system earned $3 million a year, but what does it cost for the lease of the machines, the supervisory electric car, the attendants on foot, the computer backup at the council, the glass bubbles in the street, and any other costs involved?

And, of course, there is the unknown cost of the aggravation so many of us feel with a system that has divided the city into blue and green zones (why?), charges more for credit cards, has machines that don't take coins, and screens that are unreadable in the bright sun.

Advertisement

Delight Gartlein

Ngongotahā



High hopes for Cessna



First I heard it. Then I saw it. The wonderful Cessna float plane passing overhead with its load of tourists being mesmerised by the aerial view of Rotorua and our lakes.

This is a start (I assume they were Kiwis) and I look forward to the majestic De Havilland (Canada) Beaver lumbering across the skyline and almost being able to see the propeller turning.

I think Volcanic Air will survive with patronage such as this.

Let the floodgates open.

Richard Lyon

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz