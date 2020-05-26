Rotorua's CBD continues to evolve and further revitalisation should be encouraged.

There are too many shops in town and this quantity needs to be reduced - especially with the growth of online shopping.

Demolish two blocks and make the area into a much-needed green space in the CBD.

Arguably the blocks in the south-eastern quarter should go as it appears to be the area with the most geothermal activity.

The court building should be moved out of a key tourist part of town which would allow the northern end of the city to be further expanded as a tourist/dining precinct.

Inner-city living is a great idea but the quality of the buildings needs to improve and people need to feel safe in the CBD.

Philip Macalister

Rotorua

World has changed

Your front page article (May 26) acknowledges the need to revamp our CBD.

The coronavirus Covid-19 means there are even more empty shops. The world has changed. More and more people are buying online. So traditional, hands-on shopping is in decline. Retailers need to offer an experience not found in the virtual world.

Think global warming. No, it has not gone away, it will become even more front and centre in people's minds. Shoppers will want a product which they know is environmentally friendly.

The whole planning and concept needs to be thought through in a holistic way.

A Maori carving here and a Maori carving there isn't going to do it. It needs to be designed as a single entity by specialists in human behaviour. Someone who understands what influences human behaviour.

Without an environment which is pleasant to be in, the buying public will not come.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua

Stop flogging a dead horse

What - again?

This was my reaction when I read today in the Daily Post (News, May 26) that it has been suggested that the CBD has a revamp.

Haven't we just had one to ''revive the CBD and make it more user-friendly?''

Can we please stop flogging the dead horse, make do with what we have, save the money, and see what happens in an uncertain future? Please.

A N Christie

Rotorua

