I am shocked at the council's proposal to develop Springfield Golf Course.

This is a beautiful green space, full of mature trees and home to a host of birdlife.

The Utuhina Stream flows along its boundary and the walks around the golf course are lovely. The wetland area is one of the few remaining in the Rotorua urban area.

It is also one of the few dark areas in Rotorua and is excellent for viewing the night sky.

The proposal is to develop an area for housing, playing fields and a carpark.

Access to the playing fields is to be through narrow, quiet residential streets, adding traffic, noise and disruption where none now exists.

The playing fields and parking will need lighting and so the dark area will disappear.

Mature trees will be felled and the tui, korimako, piwakawaka, riroriro, tauhou, ruru and karearea will disappear as well as the many non-native bird species.

Advertisement

To develop a regional sports hub in the middle of a quiet, residential area doesn't make sense.

It should be developed on one of the main thoroughfares coming into the city where access is easy for travelling sportspeople and there is no disruption to local residents.

(Abridged)

Martin Pearce

Springfield



Long-term effects



As we look forward to more freedom post lockdown, we must also consider significant changes in our lives.

Humans are gregarious and socialising and physical contact is normal, can relieve stress, offer inspiration and is the reason for getting out of bed for many. Social interaction is one of the reasons for the success of the human race.

The spontaneity of popping out for coffee or lunch has been the foundation for many business successes and solved problems, and has been the inspiration for research breakthroughs.

The increased number of staff working from home will inevitably reduce the number of people in town socialising and shopping, thereby adding more nails into the coffin of retail and hospitality.

Increased online shopping might be easy but again lacks the all important socialising that has made the human race what it is.

Advertisement

It might sound trivial but it's impossible not to notice that personal care and presentation have slipped with the rise of online meetings.

The long-term consequences of working from home and the resultant social isolation are likely to negatively impact on mental and physical health including business relationships, personal relationships and family dynamics.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz