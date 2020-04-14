Congratulations to Councillor Raj Kumar for his stance on adjusting councillors' salaries during this unprecedented time, when thousands of ratepayers and other citizens are suffering financial hardship (News, April 9).

In my view, his stance is a morally defensible one. I smiled at mayor Steve Chadwick's assertion that it is "morally indefensible".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is not ruling out a pay cut in her salary.

Moreover, Wellington City Council recently moved to voluntarily cut by 10 per cent the salaries of its mayor, councillors, and the chief executive.

Why can't we do likewise?

To quote Raj Kumar: "This is a way to lead by example".

Jackie Evans

Rotorua

Many thanks to Tiny

There are not many people in this community who deserve admiration and gratitude, there is, however, one person who stands out above all the politicians and do-gooders.

That person is Tiny Deane, a man who had put his heart and his soul and endangered his body to help his fellows.

Advertisement

I just hope that when this is all over the community finds a way to thank and honour his strength of character and determination to help the less fortunate.

Jim Adams

Rotorua