Re Tania Tapsell saying a rates freeze is a "knee-jerk reaction" and coronavirus is a "very short-term issue" (News, March 28).

This is a life-and-death issue.

It doesn't get any more serious than that.

We are all in this together and it's most definitely for the long haul. The world hasn't changed but the way we live our lives most definitely has.

There has been a rent freeze nationwide so why not a rates freeze? Fair's fair, don't you think?

Homeowners hurt but we don't bleep on about it like some. We just adjust our budgets and carry on.

Rotorua Lakes Council finds it easy enough to borrow money for its pet projects, so why can't it borrow money to ease the pain for Rotorua citizens who pay their wages?

(Abridged)

Gavin Muir

Rotorua



Let us write letters

In these unprecedented times, could we see a revival of the humble letter?

Many New Zealanders don't own a computer or even a cellphone.

Most of us are in isolation for an unknown period of time, and, since postal services are, rightly, considered to be essential, perhaps writing a letter or two a week would not go amiss.

I still find great pleasure in finding a letter in my mailbox (as opposed to a bill).

Why not make the most of the many extra hours now available to us to write to a friend or family member in their bubble?

Jackie Evans

Rotorua

