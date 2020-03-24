The Daily Post (March 24) shows us the two extremes of human nature.

On the one hand there is a deluded and arrogant Donald Trump prepared to pay big money to give the US exclusive rights to a Covid-19 vaccine being developed in Germany.

Presumably this would only be available to those with big wallets. The audacity of this, after he had disbanded the agency established by Barack Obama to deal with precisely the pandemic we now face, beggars belief.

Thankfully, on the other hand, there is the generosity of Jack Ma, the billionaire owner of Alibaba who has sent six million essential medical items to Africa where Covid-19 is now taking hold.

I hope that there are not too many Kiwis with the selfish Trump mentality, rather I'd prefer to think that we are caring and supportive bunch.

We are all going to face significant inconveniences and stress but let's hope we all come out of this as better people, having discovered positive, personal traits we never knew we had.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua



Native bat

I remember some years back while fly fishing from the bush line at lake Tikitapu I hooked a native bat on a back cast.

Advertisement

I was surprised at how beautiful it was, a tiny creature like a small mouse but with beautiful sculptured wings.

I released it into the darkness but today I wondered how such a lovely creature overseas could cross such a terrible virus to the human race.

Alf Hoyle

Lynmore