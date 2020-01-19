As reported in Friday's Daily Post, one or two newly-elected councillors expected to be appointed to positions of responsibility on the Rotorua Lakes Council.

That they would even be considered seems unlikely. Mayor Stevie has stated unequivocally that she is looking for team players. That would surely imply Team Rotorua players.



Council leaders under mayor Steve have shown a propensity to be inclusive, progressive and positive. In my view, the kind of cant and hypocrisy propounded by one or two of the newcomers is something the city can well do without. And it seems in the non-election of Reynold MacPherson to the Mayoralty, the people of Rotorua feel the same way.



Our city will never be perfect but we only have to open our eyes to see progress being made in roads, construction, tourism projects, and accommodation - from five-star hotels to B&Bs.

In short, the city is on a roll and no one seems to be complaining apart from Reynold. (Abridged)



John Rush

Mamaku



RDRR 'thorn' in Rotorua mayor's side

I have no hesitation in believing Raj Kumar over the mayor because this group (RDRR) is a thorn in her side. If she had succeeded in luring Raj Kumar to resign, it would have severely weakened RDRR.

In my view, people ought to be very wary of these sorts of deals being done behind closed doors.

Councillors are just representatives for the Rotorua people and if you see some muffled for their views and others pushed up the ladder it smells of a dictatorship, in my view. (Abridged)

Gavin Muir

Springfield

