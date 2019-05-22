We asked Rotorua residents what they'd like to see in next week's Budget.
I have just come back from tramping the Te Araroa Trail and I would like to see more money allocated to DoC. There should be more infrastructure to help the environment to compensate for the tourists we are attracting here.
Sarah Dewes
Springfield
There should be support for apprenticeship schemes by subsidising employers who train our future generation.
Craig Elliott
Ngongotahā
I agree with the funding they are going to give for supporting the ambulance service. They should also fund an improved health system so there are not long waiting lists.
Lloyd Oliver
Springfield
More money should be going in to support the homeless by building things like night shelters. Also anything to do with helping kids in school.
Kevin Lyttle
Western Heights
I agree with the money they've already allocated for SuperGold cardholders ($7.7 million on upgrading and enhancing the SuperGold card) and protecting women and children ($320 million on preventing family and sexual violence).
Carol Oliver
Western Heights
More money should be spent on giving people more job opportunities, like giving them skills such as apprenticeships and trades.
James Rolleston
Western Heights
Anything more they can do to support small business. This Government only took one-and-a-half years to start charging GST on internet sales and that's great. Online sales is the answer when you ask why there is so few small businesses in Rotorua and why there is an increasing number of empty shops in the central city.
David Thorpe
Central