We asked Rotorua residents what they'd like to see in next week's Budget.

Sarah Dewes

I have just come back from tramping the Te Araroa Trail and I would like to see more money allocated to DoC. There should be more infrastructure to help the environment to compensate for the tourists we are attracting here.

Sarah Dewes

Springfield

Craig Elliott

There should be support for apprenticeship schemes by subsidising employers who train our future generation.

Craig Elliott

Ngongotahā

Lloyd Oliver

I agree with the funding they are going to give for supporting the ambulance service. They should also fund an improved health system so there are not long waiting lists.

Lloyd Oliver

Springfield

Advertisement

Kevin Lyttle

More money should be going in to support the homeless by building things like night shelters. Also anything to do with helping kids in school.

Kevin Lyttle

Western Heights

Carol Oliver

I agree with the money they've already allocated for SuperGold cardholders ($7.7 million on upgrading and enhancing the SuperGold card) and protecting women and children ($320 million on preventing family and sexual violence).

Carol Oliver

Western Heights

James Rolleston

More money should be spent on giving people more job opportunities, like giving them skills such as apprenticeships and trades.

James Rolleston

Western Heights

David Thorpe

Anything more they can do to support small business. This Government only took one-and-a-half years to start charging GST on internet sales and that's great. Online sales is the answer when you ask why there is so few small businesses in Rotorua and why there is an increasing number of empty shops in the central city.

David Thorpe

Central