Thanks and my apologies to Garry Owen (Letters, February 25) who kindly corrected the difference between my embellishment and the reality when talking about traffic volumes squeezing into and out of Rotorua via the Tarawera and Ngongotaha roundabouts.

Mr Owen and other readers may be interested to know that according to the latest figures available from NZTA traffic counters, unfortunately, a little out of date from 2015 - but they give an idea, show the annual average daily traffic for traffic entering Rotorua was 50 per cent via the Tarawera roundabout, 29 per cent via Ngongotaha roundabout, and 21 per cent via Hemo roundabout.

However, as Mr Owen and other Ngongotaha residents will know, in the four years since these figures were recorded traffic volumes through Ngongotaha have only grown due to improvements on the Tauranga direct road, noticeably with more heavy traffic. Eastside residents have seen similar increases.



The difference between the three locations is that the Hemo intersection has been significantly upgraded to improve safety and traffic flows, whereas the Ngongotaha and Tarawera roundabouts are the same as they have been for as long as I can remember, but are dealing with a larger volume of traffic on a daily basis than they were first designed for.

I would trust that Mr Owen, along with the thousands of locals and visitors alike recognise that these intersections, and the wider Rotorua roading network is due for improvements and upgrades to cope with the demands that the pressures of growth have put on our city.

Ryan Gray

Rotorua



Stirring the pot

Lizzie Marvelly is entitled to her opinion. However, when it dips into innuendo, criticism of how a sporting body operates, wondering and posing questions around other "players, their wives, partners, sisters, mothers and daughters" think about this is, in my view, simply stirring the pot and witch hunting. Not guilty is just that being found not guilty by a selection of our peers. Lizzie wake up and smell the roses and find something constructive to write about rather than denigrating our justice system and Scott Kuggeleijn. I expect "higher standards" from a columnist of your standing.

(Abridged)

Anthony Lipanovic



Lake Rotoehu

