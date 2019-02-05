Tracey McLeod (Letters, January 21) offers what in my view is a simplistic, even naive, solution to littering and rubbish, foisting her blame, as usual, on our council.

Her solution is to hide or hang surveillance cameras where the rubbish is dumped. Surely McLeod realises, that under the privacy rules that apply in New Zealand the placing of a security camera, as I understand it, has to be publicly notified, probably with a signpost near to where the camera is "secretly" hidden. It would indeed be a mug who then let his rubbish go beneath such a sign.

Rubbish and litter are an expensive problem anywhere. I would suggest to McLeod, and any others who are interested, to read the excellent article in our council's weekly newsletter, that explains all the problems and attempts at solutions.

John Pakes

Ngongotaha

Celebrate te reo

I wish to thank A.N. Christie for writing to the editor (Letters, January 4). I also wish to thank the library for their voice messages and acknowledging te reo Māori is the first language of Aotearoa, and that an English message follows for all our non-te reo Māori speakers.

A.N. Christie do not be offended that I didn't get to have the opportunity to grow up with our te reo Māori being spoken around me, and our culture being the norm. Both the Māori culture and te reo Māori are beautiful in their true state, and I hope hearing te reo Māori will become a norm for all here in Aotearoa.

It appears new citizens are introduced to the Treaty of Waitangi and Māori culture as part of their induction. I would like to see the Treaty (particularly the Māori version) and our history being part of education. (Abridged)

Janet Taiatini

Western Heights