The public meeting on January 19 heard that the East Rotoiti Rotoma Sewerage Scheme has achieved a consensus built on good science, local engagement, sound technical advice and careful attention to jurisdictions.

The scheme meets the Environment Court rulings on consultation. It avoids cultural offence by installing new septic tank effluent pumps (STEPs) that pre-treat sewage so that it can be pumped over streams and past wahi tapu. It meets the BOPRC's On-site Effluent Treatment Plan that requires on-site nutrient removal. It meets the BOPRC's Plan Change 10 on lake nutrient reductions.

Nevertheless, affordability was questioned by an attendee. They were told, following precedent, that the district's targeted sewage rate will cover maintenance costs but that 770 local owners will be up for the capital costs. Those who can't afford the $14,000 upfront, or $25,000 over 25 years, should seek an interview with Council officials.

But can't pre-treated sewage be pumped via West Rotoiti to Rotorua's wastewater treatment plant and save up to $10 million in capital costs? Can't consented "rapid infiltration trenches" replace spray irrigation and avoid pumping into Lake Rotorua? Won't the council representing the better-off majority and placing their interests above and at the expense of those in a minority of about 140, be a "tyranny of the majority"?

Can I suggest here, given the wealth gap, that the council commission an expert study of fair and equitable financing options?

Reynold Macpherson

Rotorua



Why not use composting toilets?

With all the comments regarding the cost to householders in the outlying areas as to hooking up to the sewage system, I am surprised no one has mentioned using electric or modern composting toilets.

These are now high-tech and work well with no smell, no water use, and they are easy to install as well as cheap.

Chriss Taylor

Rotorua

