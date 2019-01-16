I read Bryan Gould's article (Opinion, January 13) about his dog Lachie with interest as I too have an old dog, Sarge.

It all makes sense to me, you get so much from having a dog.

Dog lovers know what I'm talking about.

I'm glad to read Bryan is going to have Lachie put down when she loses her quality of life, unlike humans who, in my view, torture their elderly until the bitter inevitable end.

Yet we are meant to be the superior species.

Gavin Muir

Springfield

Assessments of Brits insulting

I resisted joining in when Jim Adams first bemoaned the lack of comedians (Letters, January 8) (subjective but wrong, I would suggest) but your correspondents Alf Hoyle and Ross Allen (Letters, January 14) have now forced my hand.

In response to Allen's assertion that we have "become too PC" I would suggest that being non-PC neither assists nor guarantees successful comedy.

As for Hoyle's twin offerings of "Brits spend a large percentage of their time indoors watching TV" and "They are programmed to clap and get excited": These are simply insulting.

I offer in closing the thought that we have two comedians right there.



William Wright

Glenholme

Hospital criticism rude

Having read some feedback on Facebook, I am appalled at the attitude of a number of our citizens and their comments about our hospital.

Criticism of Lakes and other district health boards about their perceived lack of service is rude when one considers that for the last nine years we have, in my opinion, had a government that kept a very tight lid on funding for essential services such as health, education, justice and police, while allowing housing to stagnate and house prices to rise to phenomenal levels.

All, in my view, to keep taxes down and give tax cuts to the well-off.

If some people put as much effort into looking after their own health as they do in finding fault with our hospital maybe they would not need the service so much.

Having been an in-patient a number of times, I have found the help I have received exemplary, delivered in a very courteous way and I have always made a point of giving my thanks to the staff who have helped me every time. I owe my life on a number of occasions to this hospital.

As for service in overseas public hospitals being better, I do not believe it. Firstly most overseas medics and ambulances will not pick you up off the ground if one does not have money or insurance papers on their person or another person to guarantee payment.

I think a lot of New Zealanders have forgotten that our public health service is free of charge.

If people do not like the service they get, buy health insurance and go private.

John Smale

Fairy Springs