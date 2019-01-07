Recently we watched the Royal Variety Show on the TV.

It was full of "comedians" but I failed to find one single thing to laugh at, where have all the funny men gone?

Not that many years back these shows were bursting at the seems with comedians such as Victor Borge, Morecambe and Wise, Tommy Cooper, Les Dawson, and back a little further we had Sid Fields, Jack Benny, Danny Kaye.

What has happened, where has all the fun - the laughter gone? Is life today so fraught with tragedy that the humour has dried up?

Even the comedy shows - Cheers, M*A*S*H, Friends, Porridge, Dad's Army, Fools and Horses, etc all have to be sought out and watched on the computer while others have to struggle - and I mean struggle with the likes of Mrs Brown's Boys.

Has some form of depression filtered into our lives that we didn't see coming? Is life that bad today?

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Great reading

May I wish all who work at, or for, the Rotorua Daily Post best wishes for a happy New Year.

I enjoy reading contributing columnists; to mention a few, may I thank Stephanie Arthur-Worsop for her stand on racism, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait for her voice of reason concerning the redevelopment of the Lakefront, and last but certainly not least Jill Nicholas for all her "Our People" columns especially December 22 and the marvellous family of five generations of wonderful women.

Jill's Our People is the reason it takes me so long to read the Daily Post on Saturday mornings.

To my fellow readers and all who live in this amazing city, Hari Tau Hou Kia Koutou Katoa.

Karen Petley

Rotorua



Slow post

I happen to be one of the older generation in my 70th year who still send Christmas cards by mail and receive the same.

This year I sent my cards to all the family back home in the UK very early to make sure they arrived before the big day.

Thank goodness the Royal Mail in England and Wales is better than our Mickey Mouse postal lot we have here in New Zealand.

My aunties who live in Essex and North Wales posted their cards on December 3 and December 5 and they did not arrive in my letter box until December 29.

They either came by a very slow pigeon or the NZ Post held them back until after Christmas. Our postal system is a disgrace. It's just not good enough.

Clive Phillips

Rotorua



