The Rotorua Daily Post asked people why they thought it was important to commemorate Armistice Day.

Ron Thomas
Ron Thomas

I don't think we should ever forget. A lot of sacrifices were made and we take so much for granted. It's a time to reflect for them.
Ron Thomas, 77
Springfield

Renee Brunt
Renee Brunt

To remember the soldiers and their sacrifices.
Renee Brunt, 8
Kaharoa

Reg Wellington
Reg Wellington

If there wasn't an Armistice Day you and I wouldn't be here. We've got a lot to be thankful for.
Reg Wellington, 93
Fenton Park

Ray Bates
Ray Bates

It's important to remember and not make the same mistakes.
Ray Bates, 89
Lynmore

