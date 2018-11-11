The Rotorua Daily Post asked people why they thought it was important to commemorate Armistice Day.

Ron Thomas

I don't think we should ever forget. A lot of sacrifices were made and we take so much for granted. It's a time to reflect for them.

Ron Thomas, 77

Springfield

Renee Brunt

To remember the soldiers and their sacrifices.

Renee Brunt, 8

Kaharoa

Reg Wellington

If there wasn't an Armistice Day you and I wouldn't be here. We've got a lot to be thankful for.

Reg Wellington, 93

Fenton Park

Ray Bates

It's important to remember and not make the same mistakes.

Ray Bates, 89

Lynmore