The Rotorua Daily Post asked people why they thought it was important to commemorate Armistice Day.
I don't think we should ever forget. A lot of sacrifices were made and we take so much for granted. It's a time to reflect for them.
Ron Thomas, 77
Springfield
To remember the soldiers and their sacrifices.
Renee Brunt, 8
Kaharoa
If there wasn't an Armistice Day you and I wouldn't be here. We've got a lot to be thankful for.
Reg Wellington, 93
Fenton Park
It's important to remember and not make the same mistakes.
Ray Bates, 89
Lynmore