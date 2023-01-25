Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Zizi Sparks: Building up not out could help housing crisis

Zizi Sparks
By
3 mins to read
Auckland CBD has built up, but outer suburbs have built out. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Auckland CBD has built up, but outer suburbs have built out. Photo / Dean Purcell.

OPINION

It is hard to deny New Zealand has a housing problem.

In November the median weekly rent in the Bay of Plenty had reached a record $600.

OneRoof’s January 2023 report showed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post