Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

OneRoof: Tauranga’s property values continue to fall

Zoe Hunter
By
4 mins to read
Aerial photograph of Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

Aerial photograph of Tauranga. Photo / Mead Norton

The average property value in Tauranga has dropped nearly $129,000 since its market peak in April last year, new data shows, with house prices expected to fall further in 2023.

Tauranga salespeople say houses were

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times