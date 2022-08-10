Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Selwyn St resident concerned 5-storey luxury apartment will overshadow home

3 minutes to read
An artist's impression of the Luxridge Apartments on Selwyn St. Photo / Supplied

An artist's impression of the Luxridge Apartments on Selwyn St. Photo / Supplied

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

A Tauranga resident is concerned a five-storey luxury apartment development planned for Selwyn St in the city's CBD will cast a shadow over his entire home.

Selwyn St Luxury Apartments Limited plans to build a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.